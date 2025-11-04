ConocoPhillips Begins Drilling Offshore Eastern Australia

U.S. independent ConocoPhillips began drilling its first exploration well as part of larger campaign searching for natural gas offshore eastern Australia, 3D Energi, its junior partner in the project, said on Monday.

Work began over the weekend on the Essington-1 well, which will take 32 days to drill down to 2,650 metres (8,694 feet), 3D Energi said in a filing to the ASX.

The well is the first in the Otway Exploration Drilling Program to develop new gas for Australia’s eastern domestic market, the company said.

Eastern and southern Australia is facing supply shortfalls before the end of the decade, causing tension between gas exporters and domestic manufacturers.

The campaign represents one of the first major offshore exploration campaigns in East Coast waters in almost seven years as the old fields in the Bass Strait offshore the state of Victoria run dry.

Under the Otway program, Conoco will drill two wells this year, out of a total of six planned, and an option for four additional wells if needed.

The tight domestic eastern gas market has been a source of political tension for many years.

An "Australian Domestic Gas Mechanism" trigger was introduced in late 2017, limiting the export of spot cargoes when gas was tight from the three liquefied natural gas consortia in Queensland fed by the state’s onshore coal seam gas fields, with backup from Victorian gas supplies.

ConocoPhillips is operator of one, Australia Pacific LNG.

The current Labor government has considered expanding export controls since its first term in 2022. Japan has argued against controls as it is Australia’s largest LNG buyer.





(Reuters - Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

