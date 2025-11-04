Oceaneering Expands Vision Platform with Subsea Module for Engineering‑Grade Integrity Visualization

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced Vision Subsea, a new module within the cloud‑based Vision 3D data visualization software platform developed by GDi, an Oceaneering company.

The module presents engineering-grade point cloud data generated during ROV operations, giving engineers a measurable, contextual view of subsea asset integrity to better enable identification of anomaly location, dimensional checks, and intervention planning.

The module addresses common integrity challenges from fragmented drawings and reports to video lacking spatial context, by consolidating inspection evidence into a single, measurable digital record. Delivered as a cloud application, it supports collaboration across integrity, inspection, and planning teams and reduces the need for repeat mobilizations.

Vision Subsea builds on GDI’s established Vision platform, performing remote visual inspection in subsea environments using point‑cloud data and photographic images. Combined with Oceaneering’s engineering expertise, these capabilities strengthen asset management across industries. Digital inspection activities apply inspection rigor and impartiality to digital workflows so operators can use the outputs confidently in compliance and governance programs.