Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Expands Vision Platform with Subsea Module for Engineering‑Grade Integrity Visualization

Published

© Oceaneering International, Inc.
© Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced Vision Subsea, a new module within the cloud‑based Vision 3D data visualization software platform developed by GDi, an Oceaneering company. 

The module presents engineering-grade point cloud data generated during ROV operations, giving engineers a measurable, contextual view of subsea asset integrity to better enable identification of anomaly location, dimensional checks, and intervention planning.

The module addresses common integrity challenges from fragmented drawings and reports to video lacking spatial context, by consolidating inspection evidence into a single, measurable digital record. Delivered as a cloud application, it supports collaboration across integrity, inspection, and planning teams and reduces the need for repeat mobilizations.

Vision Subsea builds on GDI’s established Vision platform, performing remote visual inspection in subsea environments using point‑cloud data and photographic images. Combined with Oceaneering’s engineering expertise, these capabilities strengthen asset management across industries. Digital inspection activities apply inspection rigor and impartiality to digital workflows so operators can use the outputs confidently in compliance and governance programs.

New Products Products Industry News Activity ROV New Product Visualization

Related Offshore News

© AST Networks

AST Networks Unveils MODULA Connectivity Solution
© Adobe Stock/Thipok

DESFA Secures €169.3m for Carbon Storage, Pipeline Project
Caption: Emerson's Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar expands range of applications for automated measurements, helping ensure safe, optimized operations. © Emerson

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level...
(Credit: Pharos Offshore Group)

Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Porto Central Extends Offshore Decommissioning Plans

Porto Central Extends Offshore

Eni and Petronas to Establish Company in Indonesia and Malaysia

Eni and Petronas to Establish

ConocoPhillips Begins Drilling Offshore Eastern Australia

ConocoPhillips Begins Drilling

Judge Rules Trump can Reconsider SouthCoast Wind Approval

Judge Rules Trump can Reconsid

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine