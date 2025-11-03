Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Published

Frank Koopman courtesy of Venterra Group
Frank Koopman courtesy of Venterra Group

Venterra Group has appointed Frank Koopman as Managing Director of CAPE Holland, effective November 1.

Koopman brings a distinguished track record in the renewable energy sector and is known for his expertise in leading technical organisations, driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation. His broad industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental in supporting CAPE Holland’s continued growth as a leader in offshore wind installation solutions.

He said: “I am excited to join CAPE Holland, a company recognised for its innovative and pioneering solutions, like the CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology (VLT) that has delivered a step-change improvement in foundation installation methods for the offshore wind sector by reducing ecological damage from underwater sound and preventing uncontrolled pile-run incidents.”

Laurens de Neef will be stepping down after serving for 11 years as the CEO of CAPE Holland, leading the company through significant milestones, including the development and commercialisation of the VLT and the successful integration into Venterra Group since 2023.

People Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ClassNK)

FLOWRA, ClassNK Team Up for Japan’s Floating Wind Tech
Vestas' V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Credit: Vestas)

Germany Clears Vattenfall’s 630MW Nordlicht 2 Offshore...
(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri, NextGeo Shake Hands on USVs for Offshore...
(Credit: IX Renewables)

IX Renewables, Asia Cement Corp Team Up for Floating Wind...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

Output from QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Slated for 2026

Output from QatarEnergy's Nort

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Appoints New Managing

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine