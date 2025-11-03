Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Group has appointed Frank Koopman as Managing Director of CAPE Holland, effective November 1.

Koopman brings a distinguished track record in the renewable energy sector and is known for his expertise in leading technical organisations, driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation. His broad industry knowledge and leadership experience will be instrumental in supporting CAPE Holland’s continued growth as a leader in offshore wind installation solutions.

He said: “I am excited to join CAPE Holland, a company recognised for its innovative and pioneering solutions, like the CAPE Vibro Lifting Technology (VLT) that has delivered a step-change improvement in foundation installation methods for the offshore wind sector by reducing ecological damage from underwater sound and preventing uncontrolled pile-run incidents.”

Laurens de Neef will be stepping down after serving for 11 years as the CEO of CAPE Holland, leading the company through significant milestones, including the development and commercialisation of the VLT and the successful integration into Venterra Group since 2023.



