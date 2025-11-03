Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Published

© Adobe Stock/Arild
© Adobe Stock/Arild

Denmark's Orsted said on Monday it agreed to sell a 50% stake in Britain's Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm for 39 billion Danish crowns ($6.09 billion), widely regarded as a crucial move to prevent a crippling credit rating downgrade.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, seeks to restore investor confidence as it faces rising costs from supply chain disruptions and inflation, as well as uncertainty wrought by U.S. President Donald Trump's opposition to renewable energy.

The company said in a statement it sold the stake in the 8.5 billion pound ($11.41 billion) project to New York-listed Apollo Global Management, which manages more than $800 billion in assets, leaving Orsted with 50% ownership.

"The transaction represents a key milestone in Orsted's funding plan and balances the key objectives for partnerships and divestments with an emphasis on capital management," Orsted said in a statement.

Orsted in October raised $9.4 billion through a heavily discounted rights issue to shore up its balance sheet, and later announced it would cut about a quarter of its workforce by the end of 2027.


($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

(1 Danish crown = 0.1164 pounds)

(Reuters)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Wind Farms Sales

Related Offshore News

© Adobe Stock/Thipok

DESFA Secures €169.3m for Carbon Storage, Pipeline Project
© THREE60 Energy

THREE60 Energy Acquires Total Vision
Caption: Emerson's Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar expands range of applications for automated measurements, helping ensure safe, optimized operations. © Emerson

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level...
© Adobe Stock/adobedesigner

French Offshore Wind Sector Impacted by Government Crisis

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

Output from QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Slated for 2026

Output from QatarEnergy's Nort

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Appoints New Managing

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine