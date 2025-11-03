Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ABL to Support Platform Installations, Rig Moves for Chevron in Gulf of Thailand

Published

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

ABL has received an award of work order from Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd., Chevron Offshore (Thailand) Ltd. and Chevron Pattani Limited to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) and third-party support services in connection with wellhead platform installations and jack-up rig moving in the Gulf of Thailand.

ABL’s scope of work includes MWS services for wellhead platform installations including other associated services. The MWS scope comprises desktop document reviews, suitability surveys, loadout approvals, towage approvals and lifted installation approvals. 

ABL’s operations in Thailand will head up the deliverables, supported by ABL’s offices in Malaysia and Singapore.

Industry News Activity Production Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Offshore Gas Platforms

