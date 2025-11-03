Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor taps Aker Solutions for more Inspection Services

Published

Aker Solutions has secured a sizeable1 four-year contract extension to provide onshore and offshore inspection services. The extension follows the customer’s decision to exercise an option included in the current agreement.

Aker Solutions will continue to deliver inspection services across more than 15 operating facilities in Norway. The contract extension takes effect from January 1, 2026.

The agreement covers a wide range of inspection services, including conventional and advanced inspections as well as planning and engineering services.

“Aker Solutions is pleased to continue the collaboration with Equinor in this area. We have built a solid foundation by combining skilled people, proven processes, and evolving technologies. Using tools like drones and data-driven algorithms, we support operators in assessing asset condition, managing risk, and making timely decisions—safely and efficiently,” said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The scope of work includes in-service inspection for the following assets:
•    Statfjord A, B and C
•    Martin Linge
•    Oseberg Field Centre, South, East and C
•    Mongstad onshore refinery
•    Åsgard A, B and C
•    Kristin
•    Heidrun A and B
•    Njord A and B

The work will be carried out by Aker Solutions personnel in Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim.

Contracts People Industry News Activity Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Caption: Emerson's Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter – Non-Contacting Radar expands range of applications for automated measurements, helping ensure safe, optimized operations. © Emerson

Emerson Launches WirelessHART Non-Contacting Radar Level...
(Credit: Unique Group)

Unique Group Scores Multi-Million-Dollar LARS Supply Deal
(Credit: U-Ming Marine Offshore)

U-Ming, Purus Set Up JV to Expand Asia-Pacific Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: Borr Drilling)

Client Sanctions Prompt Borr Drillings to Cancel Two...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

NOD Issues New CCS guidelines

Output from QatarEnergy's North Field Expansion Slated for 2026

Output from QatarEnergy's Nort

Venterra Appoints New Managing Director at CAPE Holland

Venterra Appoints New Managing

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK Wind Farm for $6b

Orsted Sells 50% Stake in UK W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine