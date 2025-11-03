Equinor taps Aker Solutions for more Inspection Services

Aker Solutions has secured a sizeable1 four-year contract extension to provide onshore and offshore inspection services. The extension follows the customer’s decision to exercise an option included in the current agreement.

Aker Solutions will continue to deliver inspection services across more than 15 operating facilities in Norway. The contract extension takes effect from January 1, 2026.

The agreement covers a wide range of inspection services, including conventional and advanced inspections as well as planning and engineering services.

“Aker Solutions is pleased to continue the collaboration with Equinor in this area. We have built a solid foundation by combining skilled people, proven processes, and evolving technologies. Using tools like drones and data-driven algorithms, we support operators in assessing asset condition, managing risk, and making timely decisions—safely and efficiently,” said Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business.

The scope of work includes in-service inspection for the following assets:

• Statfjord A, B and C

• Martin Linge

• Oseberg Field Centre, South, East and C

• Mongstad onshore refinery

• Åsgard A, B and C

• Kristin

• Heidrun A and B

• Njord A and B

The work will be carried out by Aker Solutions personnel in Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim.