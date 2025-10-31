Vallourec to Supply Line Pipes for Shell’s Deepwater Project off Brazil

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract with TechnipFMC to supply line pipes for the Orca project, formerly known as Gato do Mato, a major Shell-operated deepwater development in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The integrated contract covers more than 20,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon-steel line pipes, intended for risers and flowlines, as well as anti-corrosive and thermal insulated coating services.

“The Orca project is a perfect illustration of Vallourec’s ability to address the most complex technical challenges of offshore environments. This contract, which includes thermal insulation, is a first since the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, demonstrating the value of an integrated offering for our local customers.

“With full local production and a sustained investment strategy in recent years, it strengthens our presence in Brazil, a strategic market for our activities, and reflects our partners’ trust in our industrial expertise,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.