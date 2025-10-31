Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec to Supply Line Pipes for Shell’s Deepwater Project off Brazil

Published

(Credit: Vallourec)
(Credit: Vallourec)

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a contract with TechnipFMC to supply line pipes for the Orca project, formerly known as Gato do Mato, a major Shell-operated deepwater development in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

The integrated contract covers more than 20,000 tons of subsea seamless premium carbon-steel line pipes, intended for risers and flowlines, as well as anti-corrosive and thermal insulated coating services.

“The Orca project is a perfect illustration of Vallourec’s ability to address the most complex technical challenges of offshore environments. This contract, which includes thermal insulation, is a first since the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, demonstrating the value of an integrated offering for our local customers.

“With full local production and a sustained investment strategy in recent years, it strengthens our presence in Brazil, a strategic market for our activities, and reflects our partners’ trust in our industrial expertise,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SLB OneSubsea)

PTTEP Orders OneSubsea Systems for Two Deepwater Projects...
(Credit: Shell)

EnerMech Gets Pipeline Job at Shell’s Manatee Gas Field in...
(Credit: Tenaris)

Tenaris to Supply Subsea Pipes for Mexico’s First...
© Alexandre / Adobe Stock

Petrobras and Equinor Big Winners in Brazil's Offshore Oil...

Sponsored

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable Thermal Performance

How Hot Is Your Cable? Understanding Subsea Cable

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

Equinor Extends Deepsea Bollsta Semi-Sub’s Stay off Norway

Equinor Extends Deepsea Bollst

Vallourec to Supply Line Pipes for Shell’s Deepwater Project off Brazil

Vallourec to Supply Line Pipes

Vard Electro Gets Onboard PSV-to-Research Vessel Conversion Project

Vard Electro Gets Onboard PSV-

Japan’s KEPCO Buys Majority Stake in Ireland’s Simply Blue Energy

Japan’s KEPCO Buys Majority St

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine