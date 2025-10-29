Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Published

Offshore engineering and subsea services firm Acteon and Wynnergy Marine, a Taiwan-based marine solutions provider, have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly deliver renewable energy projects across the region.

The partnership supports offshore wind growth in Taiwan by providing integrated solutions that combine subsea services and local marine vessels, enabling stronger local–global collaboration.

Together, the companies combine Acteon’s expertise in geophysical and geotechnical site investigations, offshore foundation construction, structural health monitoring, decommissioning and digital asset integrity management with Wynnergy’s strengths in vessel operations, marine logistics, local equipment supply and regulatory navigation.

The alliance will deliver integrated solutions for site surveys, subsea Balance of Plant (BOP) operations and maintenance (O&M), and Double Big Bubble Curtain (DBBC) services.

“This alliance marks a strategic milestone in our support of the global energy transition. By integrating our technical capabilities with Wynnergy’s local presence, we can deliver greater value, operational reliability and measurable impact to the renewables sector,” said Paul Smith, Executive Vice President at UTEC, Acteon’s Geo-services business line.

“We are delighted to partner with Acteon to accelerate offshore innovation and sustainability. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for a cleaner energy future and commitment to excellence in marine operations,” added Harry Sheng, President at Wynnergy Marine.

