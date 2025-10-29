U-Ming, Purus Set Up JV to Expand Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Ops

U-Ming Marine Offshore (UMO) and Purus have teamed up to form UPO Holdings (UPO), a joint venture aimed at expanding offshore wind operations in Taiwan and the region.

UPO is commissioning two state-of-the-art VARD 419 Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs), each 88 meters long and designed explicitly for Taiwan’s operating conditions.

The vessels will be equipped with Seaonics All-Electric Walk-to-Work (W2W) 3D gangways, enhanced DP2 dynamic positioning, and hybrid propulsion systems to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The CSOVs will be able to offer accommodation for up to 120 personnel, including up to 93 technicians for long-duration missions.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027.

“UPO is more than just a partnership; it’s a commitment to shaping the future of clean energy in the Asia-Pacific region. By combining FEG’s extensive resources, U-Ming’s maritime expertise, and Purus’ offshore leadership and know-how, we are building a bridge between Taiwan and the world.

“Together, we are not only launching vessels; we are initiating an effort to promote green energy adoption and demonstrate that U-Ming, Purus, and FEG are dedicated to leading the transformation and modernization of Taiwan’s energy sector and beyond,” said Jeff Hsu, Chairman of UPO.