IX Renewables, Asia Cement Corp Team Up for Floating Wind Scheme off Taiwan

IX Renewables and Asia Cement Corporation (ACC) have signed a cooperation agreement for the Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project in Tawian.

Located deep waters off Hsinchu, the Rui Li 1 floating wind farm will have a planned installed capacity of 180 MW, in water depths ranging from 70 to 95 meters.

The project is led by IX Renewables in collaboration with international partners - GF Corporation (Japan) Hexicon (Sweden/Korea) and SNOW BV (Netherlands/France).

The participation of Asia Cement Corporation as s sponsor represents a meaningful step in Taiwan’s domestic industry and fostering a pragmatic and locally rooted approach to floating wind development, according to the companies.

“By combining Taiwan’s strong industrial foundation with IX’s international offshore wind experience, we can jointly bring floating wind technology from vision to reality. Together, we aim to contribute to Taiwan’s 2035 goal of achieving 21 GW of offshore wind capacity and advancing toward a net-zero future,” said Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Renewables.

“We value the opportunity to collaborate with IX Renewables, a company with solid technical expertise and a proven track record in Taiwan’s offshore wind sector. This cooperation reflects our shared commitment to advancing Taiwan’s renewable energy industry through pragmatic and locally integrated development,” added Peter Hsu, the Board Director of Asia Cement Corporation.