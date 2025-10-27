Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa Halts Port of Esbjerg Offshore Wind Nacelle Plant Plans

Published

(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)
(Credit: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Gamesa has confirmed it has scrapped plans to build an offshore wind turbine nacelle factory at Denmark’s Esbjerg Port.

The offshore wind turbine manufacturer confirmed it will not proceed with the development of the nacelle plant at the port of Esbjerg at this time, given the current market opportunities.

“Siemens Gamesa has maintained a longstanding presence at the Port of Esbjerg, which is a strategically important location for our offshore wind operations, also in the future.

“Like in any other place, we continue to evaluate potential investment opportunities; however, given the current market conditions, any such decision will require greater clarity and stability in the industry,” a spokesperson for the company said.

To remind, earlier in October, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas also shelved plans to open its biggest offshore wind turbine factory in Poland, citing weaker-than-expected demand in Europe.

