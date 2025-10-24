Scana’s Unit Gets Offshore Wind Equipment Supply Deal

Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation has secured a contract for the design, manufacture, and assembly of a series of E-House modules that will be used for an offshore wind project.

The E-House modules will serve as power distribution modules located at offshore substations.

The delivery involves a total of four E-House modules, with a customer option of two additional modules.

The name of the client or the exact value of the contract have not been disclosed, but Scana’s PSW Power & Automation deem it as ‘sizeable’, meaning its valued between $2.5 million and $7.5 million.