Equinor Grants Contracts for Offshore Crew Transportation Services

Equinor has awarded new contracts for crew transportation services to CHC Helikopter Service and Lufttransport RW, to serve its oil and gas installations offshore Norway.

The two companies will operate a total of five helicopters, serving such as Troll, Gullfaks, Oseberg, Martin Linge, Statfjord, Kvitebjørn, and Valemon installations. The contracts have an estimated total value of $428 million, including options, and will take effect in early May 2026.

The fixed term runs until December 31, 2028, with the possibility of extension until the end of 2030.

”The safety of everyone traveling to and from offshore work is always our highest priority. CHC and Lufttransport are experienced operators we already work with, and they know the crew transportation service and safety requirements on the Norwegian continental shelf. With these contracts, Equinor’s helicopter base in Bergen will have a safe and robust solution,” said Ørjan Kvelvane, head of Operations Support at Equinor.

CHC will operate three Sikorsky S-92 helicopters. Two of these are already under contract with Equinor and will be relocated from Sola to Bergen. The relocation is made possible by the introduction of AW189 helicopters at Sola. In addition, CHC will add one more S-92 helicopter - also currently flying on the Norwegian continental shelf - to the Bergen base.

Lufttransport will operate two AW139 helicopters. These will later be replaced by two AW189 helicopters, scheduled for factory delivery in 2027. Lufttransport is approved by the Civil Aviation Authority Norway to operate both helicopter types and has experience flying AW139 for Equinor as a passenger transport helicopter to Troll from Bergen in 2024.

Equinor and its operators transport approximately 320,000 passengers annually to and from installations on the Norwegian continental shelf. This corresponds to more than 24,000 flight hours per year.

In 2024, Equinor carried out a total of 10,934 passenger flights from Stavanger, Bergen, Florø, Kristiansund, Brønnøysund, and Hammerfest.

The Bergen helicopter base at Flesland handles the highest traffic, with nearly 5,000 flights in 2024.