Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Wraps Up Geotech Survey for Orsted’s OW Project in South Korea

Published

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro UST21 has completed offshore geotechnical site investigations for Ørsted’s 1.4 GW Incheon offshore wind project in Incheon, South Korea.

The project, located approximately 70 km off the coast, is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the country and plays a pivotal role in Korea’s transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Fugro’s Geo-data will support the design of foundations and cable routes across the whole development area of Incheon offshore wind project.

The work covers a comprehensive scope of marine geotechnical services, including seabed cone penetration testing, downhole sampling, pressure meter testing, and laboratory analysis.

“We are proud to support Ørsted in launching South Korea’s largest offshore wind project. Our work will provide the critical Geo-data needed to inform safe and efficient foundation design, helping Ørsted deliver on its sustainability commitments and local economic development goals,” said Robert Shapcott, General Manager, Fugro UST21.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Fugro for their exceptional contribution to the Incheon offshore wind project.

“Their technical expertise and dedication to safety and quality, and careful consideration of all stakeholders, have played a vital role in the success of this campaign. We truly value their expertise and the professionalism they brought to the project,” added Kasper Mortensen, Ørsted’s Site Investigation Project Manager.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Southeast Asia’s 2GW Cross-Border Offshore Wind Scheme...
(Credit: Vantris Energy)

Vantris Energy Dives Deeper in Saudi Oil Market with...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Nets Offshore Survey Job in Gulf of America
(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Laying Vessel Hits Water in China (Video)

Jan De Nul’s Largest Cable Lay

Current News

North American Projects, Players and Deals in LNG’s Spotlight

North American Projects, Playe

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST North Sea FPSO Safety with AI-Backed Tool

Empirisys, Bumi Armada BOOST N

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links for LLOG’s Salamanca Deepwater Scheme

Tampnet Anchors Digital Links

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fleet for Offshore Wind Surveys

Venterra Rolls Out V-LiDAR Fle

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine