Vard Picks SMST to Supply Equipment for North Star’s New SOVs

(Credit: Supplied by SMST)
(Credit: Supplied by SMST)

Dutch offshore equipment supplier SMST has secured a new contract from Norwegian shipbuilder Vard for the delivery of two sets of mission equipment to be installed on an additional two of North Star’s newbuild Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

These vessels are part of a long-term charter agreement between shipowner and operator North Star and energy company RWE.

SMST previously supplied similar equipment for the first two CSOVs, the Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel, which are also set to operate for RWE.

For these new hybrid-powered SOVs, safe and efficient transfer of technicians working offshore is ensured through the integration of SMST’s Telescopic Access Bridge (TAB) L2, a motion compensated gangway equipped with advanced automation packages.

Additionally, the inclusion of a 5t Motion Compensated Crane will enable streamlined and reliable cargo handling operations.

“We are proud to contribute to such a significant collaboration between two leading industry players. Above all, we value the continued partnership with North Star and VARD’s ongoing trust in SMST, now reflected in the selection of our equipment for a fifth and sixth vessel,” said Jochem Tuinstra, Sales Manager at SMST.

Shipbuilding Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe SOV Offshore Wind Support Vessel Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support

