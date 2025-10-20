Call for Nominations: Marine Seismic Research Operations Committee

The UNOLS Marine Seismic Research Operations Committee (MSROC) is an advisory committee established in accordance with Annex IX of the University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS) Charter. We are seeking nominations for two committee members. The committee is specifically looking for one representative from the international (i.e., outside of US) community and one who can represent the industry/private sector. The new members would begin their terms in the late Dec 2025 upon completion of the MSROC Annual Community Meeting.

The terms of reference for the MSROC are in Annex IX of the UNOLS Charter and can be found at: Annex IX: Marine Seismic Research Oversight Committee (MSROC)

The Marine Seismic Research Operations Committee (MSROC) provides scientific oversight, asset coordination, and strategic advice for marine seismic facilities. MSROC fulfills a role of representing the marine seismic research community, ensuring broad access and maximum participation in the utilization of marine seismic assets. MSROC also advises UNOLS and funding agencies on the adoption of technical advances that maintain cutting-edge capabilities for the facilities that support marine seismic research.

The MSROC membership shall comprise up to nine individuals who can represent the spectrum of marine seismic research and fulfill the committee tasks. The MSROC Chair also serves on the UNOLS Council.

The standing committee of MSROC shall review nominations and recommend new members to the UNOLS Council their choice(s) for their endorsement. Members of the MSROC are appointed for terms up to three years and individuals may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

Scientists interested in serving as an MSROC member should submit the following information:

Two-page current C.V. A short statement of interest that includes: your vision for marine seismological scientific research over the next decade; a summary of experience using marine seismic facilities and/or data; ideas for strengthening workforce development and supporting early-career scientists through MSROC activities. Scientists interested in serving as MSROC Chair shall indicate such interest in their submission.

These materials should be sent by email to [email protected] by October 20, 2025.

Appointment considerations include the disciplinary balance and expertise of the Committee membership, as well as diversity of institutional representation.

Nominations are due by November 3, 2025.