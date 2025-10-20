FairWind Buys Cosmic Group to Bolster its APAC Wind Services

Wind industry service company FairWind has reached an agreement to acquire Australian wind installation and maintenance provider Cosmic Group, expanding its presence and service offering in Asia-Pacic (APAC) region.

The strategic acquisition reinforces the company’s existing presence in Australia and expands its footprint into New Zealand and Japan.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject customary regulatory approval, and will see the Brisbane-based business and its team of 100 technicians become part of FairWind.

Together with Cosmic, FairWind will be able to leverage local expertise while aligning the team with its global systems, standards, and strategic direction.

The business will become the regional hub for FairWind’s APAC operations with one of its founders, Matt Crossan, appointed as Regional Director. Cosmic, will continue to operate under the Cosmic name – ensuring continuity for its existing projects and clients.

“Together, our deep technical expertise and track record in onshore and offshore wind create a powerful platform in our mission to help advance the global energy transition. We look forward to working closely together and unlocking new opportunities across the region’s renewables landscape,” said Stewart Mitchell CEO FairWind.