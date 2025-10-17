Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CIP Places Bid in Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Round

© Jack Russel / Adobe Stock
© Jack Russel / Adobe Stock

Colombia received a bid from a subsidiary of Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to develop a project in the South American country's first offshore wind energy round, the head of its hydrocarbons agency said on Thursday.

Orlando Velandia, who heads Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), said CIP subsidiary CI GMF Cooperatief U.A. had submitted an offer. ANH not immediately provide details of the offer.

"The participation of CIP, one of the world's leading investment funds in energy infrastructure and the green transition, represents an international vote of confidence," Velandia told a forum in Cartagena.

The government aims to award contracts for at least 1 gigawatt of installed capacity in the bidding round.

The country's Ministry of Mines and Energy in December gave preliminary approval to eight companies to participate.

These also included Colombian companies Ecopetrol and Celsia as well as Belgium's Jan De Nul and DEME, Britain's Dyna Energy, Powerchina and China Three Gorges.

By February, participants had proposed 69 areas for potential project developments.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro is looking to promote the development of renewable energies to wean the country off its dependence on polluting fossil fuels.


(Reuters - Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sarah Morland)

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe South America Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic...
© Thomas / Adobe Stock

Ignitis to Take Full Control of Lithuania’s First Offshore...
Illustration (Credit: Maersk Offshore Wind)

Maersk Offshore Wind Terminates $475M WTIV Order with...
(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders Yard (Video)

First Gennaker Offshore Substa

Current News

McDermott Wraps Work at TotalEnergies’ Begonia Field off Angola

McDermott Wraps Work at TotalE

Navigating Nuclear Energy in Maritime with Lloyd’s Register at Helm

Navigating Nuclear Energy in M

Floating Power: ST Engineering, Siemens Energy to Build Estrella del Mar IV

Floating Power: ST Engineering

RINA Wins FEED Contract for Petronas’ Flagship CCS Project in Malaysia

RINA Wins FEED Contract for Pe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine