CIP Places Bid in Colombia’s First Offshore Wind Round

Colombia received a bid from a subsidiary of Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), to develop a project in the South American country's first offshore wind energy round, the head of its hydrocarbons agency said on Thursday.

Orlando Velandia, who heads Colombia's National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), said CIP subsidiary CI GMF Cooperatief U.A. had submitted an offer. ANH not immediately provide details of the offer.

"The participation of CIP, one of the world's leading investment funds in energy infrastructure and the green transition, represents an international vote of confidence," Velandia told a forum in Cartagena.

The government aims to award contracts for at least 1 gigawatt of installed capacity in the bidding round.

The country's Ministry of Mines and Energy in December gave preliminary approval to eight companies to participate.

These also included Colombian companies Ecopetrol and Celsia as well as Belgium's Jan De Nul and DEME, Britain's Dyna Energy, Powerchina and China Three Gorges.

By February, participants had proposed 69 areas for potential project developments.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro is looking to promote the development of renewable energies to wean the country off its dependence on polluting fossil fuels.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sarah Morland)