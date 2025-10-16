‘Anschütz Autonomics’ Set to Chart New Course for Autonomous Navigation

German navigation systems specialist Anschütz has officially unveiled ‘Anschütz Autonomics’, a new line of solutions aimed at enabling autonomous navigation and mission automation for commercial, defense and security vessels.

The launch follows a series of successful demonstrations with partners in Germany and France, as well as trials with the German Navy.

The system is built on certified and operationally proven components, providing safe and precise autonomous navigation and automated tactical operations that can be remotely monitored and controlled from shore-based centers.

At the core of the offering are two elements - the SYNAPSIS Autonomics Navigation Suite and the SYNTACS Autonomics mission automation system. SYNAPSIS enhances existing integrated navigation systems by adding optical target tracking, COLREG-compliant collision avoidance, and advanced motion control for precise maneuvering and station keeping. SYNTACS automates mission execution, including tactical behaviors, doctrine management and payload integration.

Together, the systems enable a wide range of autonomous capabilities, including dynamic collision avoidance, targeted interception and reconnaissance, automated shadowing and escorting of high-value targets, and data fusion into a common operational picture.

Vessels equipped with Anschütz Autonomics can be fully controlled from mobile tactical centers.

Beyond commercial uses, Anschütz Autonomics supports software-defined defense applications and a broad spectrum of naval missions. It is designed for high-performance Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations and can be deployed for underwater tasks such as mine detection, escorting, or shadowing suspicious targets.

“Anschütz Autonomics represents a true innovation for unmanned operations in maritime security, defence, and commercial applications. Scalable from assistance systems to highly automated solutions – and from monitoring and controlling unmanned surface vessels to automating large, manned ships, it delivers new value across a wide range of use cases,” said Andreas Weidner, Managing Director at Anschütz.