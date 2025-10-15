Azule Energy Spuds First Well at Angola’s Offshore Gas Field

Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, has spudded the first well at Angola’s inaugural non-associated offshore gas development.

The spudding of the QUI-Q-GP01 well was done with Valaris’ jack-up drilling rig Valaris V-144, marking the first well of the New Gas Consortium (NGC) project.

Historically, gas has been captured as a by-product of oil extraction (associated gas). In a first for Angola, NGC is different in that it specifically targets to develop and produce non-associated gas located in the offshore gas fields to supply Angola LNG, thereby enhancing the nation’s gas export capability.

“This achievement marks a major milestone in the development of NGC and reinforces our commitment to advancing Angola’s energy future.

“The start of the NGC drilling and completion campaign represents a strategic step toward delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions,” Azule Energy said on social media.

The NGC’s final investment decision (FID) took place in July 2022, and the project includes the development and production of gas from the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water fields, through two offshore platforms, an onshore gas processing plant and a connection to the Angola LNG plant, with an expected production rate, of four billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The first gas is expected at the start of 2026 and the project is projecting to produce more than 300 mmscfd at plateau, according to Azule Energy.

NGC is operated by Azule Energy, jointly with Azule LTD, with partners including Chevron’s Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC), Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção (Sonangol P&P), and TotalEnergies EP Angola Développement Gaz.