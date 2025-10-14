RWE Drops Kent Offshore Wind Project in Australia

German renewable energy developer RWE has made the decision to cease development of the Kent offshore wind project off Victoria’s Gippsland coast in Australia.

The decision comes after close to a year of feasibility studies, including a review of the project’s competitiveness in current market conditions, as well as ongoing uncertainties around supply chain costs and the future design of the auction framework.

To remind, RWE was granted a feasibility license from the Australian Government for the development of an offshore wind farm close to the Kent Group islands in the Bass Strait in July 2024.

The license approval gave RWE an exclusive seven-year seabed right to develop the Kent offshore wind farm project, allowing the company to apply for a commercial license to build and operate the wind farm for up to 40 years.

RWE’s license was one of the 12 feasibility licenses approved by the Australian government for the Gippsland Offshore Wind Zone, with the potential installed generation capacity of 25 GW.

In September 2025, Australia's Victoria state postponed its inaugural auction for offshore wind farm funding, citing global investment hurdles, in a setback to an industry that was seen as vital to accelerate the country’s transition from coal-fired to renewable energy.

“We want to be clear that this decision relates solely to the Kent offshore wind project. We are continuing to develop, build and operate a diverse pipeline of renewable energy projects across Australia, including large-scale battery storage and onshore wind,” RWE said