Vietsovpetro Brings BK-24 Oil Platform Online Two Months Early

Vietsovpetro, the Vietnamese-Russian joint venture, has started commercial oil production from its BK-24 wellhead platform at the Bach Ho (White Tiger) oil field, more than two months ahead of schedule.

On October 11, 2025, Vietsovpetro achieved the first commercial oil flow produced from the BK-24 platform after carrying out the flow initiation operations at well 24001 in Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam in the South China Sea (East Sea).

The platform came onstream 65 days earlier than planned, setting a new benchmark for project execution.

Vietsovpetro said the early start is a clear demonstration of comprehensive capabilities and proactive implementation across the value chain, including geology and field design, drilling, and EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation).

The company described the achievement as particularly significant, highlighting its strength in developing small and marginal fields cost-effectively.

BK-24 is the second field development project completed by Vietsovpetro in 2025, following the KNT-KTN project.

Additional crude production from BK-24 is expected to play a key role in helping Vietsovpetro meet and exceed its 2025 business and production targets, the company said, adding that it will also contribute to Vietnam’s state budget and help reinforce national energy security.