Chevron Set to Drill Exploration Well off Suriname Later in October

Chevron Suriname Exploration, a subsidiary of U.S. oil major Chevron, is about to start drilling the Korikori-1 exploration well in Block 5, offshore Suriname.

The drilling operation, planned to start later in October, will be conducted with Noble Corporation’s Noble Regina Allen jack-up rig, according to Suriname’s state-owned oil firm Staatsolie.

The well is located approximately 78 kilometers offshore, in the north-central part of Block 5 at a water depth of around 40 meters.

The drilling will take approximately 90 days and aims to confirm the presence of hydrocarbons in the subsurface. Upon successful termination of the well operations and data acquisition, initial indication of quantity and quality of any hydrocarbon present can be estimated.

The rig, expected to arrive to Suriname in the first half of October, will be supplied from Surinamese port facilities (shore base) including fuel and consumables.

Personnel will be flown to the rig from Paramaribo. This contributes to increasing opportunities for local entrepreneurs and suppliers of goods and services to participate in Suriname’s offshore oil and gas industry (local content).

Block 5 is operated by Chevron (40%) in partnership with Paradise Oil Company (POC) (40%) and Qatar Energy (20%).

The block is located in the western part of Suriname’s shallow offshore area and forms part of the Suriname-Guyana Basin. It covers an area of approximately 2,200 km2 and lies 45 to 82 kilometers offshore, north of the Nickerie district, with water depths ranging between 30 and 60 meters.

To remind, Noble Regina Allen jack-up rig underwent repair work for one of its 70-meter tall legs in 2024, conducted by Damen Shiprepair and assisted by Mammoet.

The rig is of Friede & Goldman JU3000N design built in 2013, capable of operating at water depths of 400 ft and maximum drilling depth of 35,000 ft.