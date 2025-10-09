Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleared for OKEA Drilling Op

The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
The Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has granted OKEA a consent to use Deepsea Yantai semi-submersible rig for production drilling on the Draugen field in the Norwegian Sea.

Draugen is a field in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea. The water depth in the area is 250 meters. It was discovered in 1984, and the plan for development and production (PDO) was approved in 1988.

The field has been developed with a concrete fixed facility and integrated topside, and has both platform and subsea wells. Stabilized oil is stored in tanks at the base of the facility. Two pipelines connect the facility to a floating loading-buoy. Production started in 1993.

Draugen is part of production license PL094, operated by OKEA with 44.56% stake, with partners Petoro and M Vest Energy holding 47.88% and 7.56% working interests, respectively.

The Deepsea Yantai rig is a harsh environment drilling rig able to operate at - 22℃.

The rig can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Sintana-Challenger Merger to Boost Exploration in Southern...
© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Petrobras Awaits Brazil's Drilling Permit as Idle...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Names Senior Vice-President for Oil and Gas...
Edda Freya construction vessel (Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Gets Offshore Installation Job at Equinor’s...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Orsted to Cut a Quarter of Jobs by End of 2027

Orsted to Cut a Quarter of Job

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleared for OKEA Drilling Op

Deepsea Yantai Semi-Sub Cleare

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Supply Rock Laying System for Jan de Nul’s Vessel

Fincantieri’s Ramazel to Suppl

Jan De Nul to Install Export Cables at Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farm

Jan De Nul to Install Export C

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine