Palfinger’s Specialized Nacelle Cranes Lift Vestas’ 15MW Turbine Ops

Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting and handling systems for marine applications Palfinger Marine has started delivering nacelle cranes for 15 MW offshore wind turbines being built by Danish firm Vestas.

As a key supplier of nacelle cranes for Vestas, Palfinger Marine has been delivering service cranes for the Danish turbine maker’s V236-15MW model since the end of 2024, following a collaborative development process and an intensive phase of prototyping and testing.

Resulting from the joint development, the specialized nacelle cranes were designed to address all customer-specific use cases with serial production already in place.

The collaboration with the experienced wind turbine manufacturer also reinforces Palfinger’s position as a specialist in the offshore and maritime industry – especially in the growing offshore wind sector.

As the demand for 15 MW Vestas turbines grows rapidly in the coming years, Palfinger will also be able to utilize important growth opportunities as a result of the serial production, according to the company.

The Palfinger cranes are delivered to production plants in Lindø (Denmark) and Stettin (Poland), where they are fully integrated into the turbines’ hydraulic and electrical systems. The final products are destined for offshore wind farms around the world.

As an integral part of the wind turbine, the cranes ensure safe and efficient lifting as well as handling of loads from 200 meters below the turbine for any maintenance and servicing operations.

“We are particularly proud about our collaboration with one of the largest and highly innovative offshore wind turbine manufacturers. This cooperation allows us to further develop our products and to customize them to the specific demands for turbine maintenance. Our customers can benefit from our service in the long-term,” said Iavor Markov, Global Key Account & Segment Manager at Palfinger Marine.