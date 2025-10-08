Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bureau Veritas Certifies 25MW French Floating Wind Farm

(Credit: EDF Group)
(Credit: EDF Group)

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has issued a certification for the recently inaugurated 25 MW Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project, developed and owned by EDF Power Solutions, Enbridge and CPP Investments.

BV has been involved in Provence Grand Large project journey since 2017, applying international certification methodologies. The certification process began with a thorough design documentation review, aiming to verify that technical specifications comply with applicable industry standards.

The certification journey continued through manufacturing oversight. BV experts monitored the production of critical components across multiple continents, performing quality control throughout the process.

The final assembly at Eiffage Métal's Fos-sur-Mer facility received particular attention, with BV experts conducting detailed inspections and assessments.

Transportation and installation phases equally demanded scrutiny. The BV project team worked closely with the marine warranty surveyor to ensure safe and precise deployment of this complex offshore infrastructure. The final commissioning tests, witnessed by BV experts, confirmed the project's operational readiness.

Provence Grand Large was fully commissioned in June 2025, with the official inauguration marked earlier in September.

The 25 MW project, featuring three 8 MW-rated Siemens Gamesa floating wind turbines, is capable of generating enough electricity annually to meet the needs of approximately 45,000 households.

The project is located off the coast of Fos-sur-Mer, and has operated safely and efficiently while meeting the performance parameters established during the design phase, BV confirmed.

"Congratulations to the Provence Grand Large team for this achievement in renewable energy innovation. We are delighted to have supported EDF power solutions, Enbridge and CPP Investments in bringing this project to fruition.

“Provence Grand Large demonstrates the immense potential of floating offshore wind technology and France's commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at Bureau Veritas.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Certification Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for...
(Credit: Hai Long Offshore Wind)

All 37 Turbines at Hai Long 2 Wind Farm Stand Tall off...
Tension Buoy installed in Risør in Norway (Credit: Fred. Olsen 1848)

New Mooring Tech Set to Unlock Vast Floating Solar-Hydro...
(Credit: Screenshot / Video by Smulders)

First Gennaker Offshore Substation Rolls Out of Smulders...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic

Bureau Veritas Certifies 25MW French Floating Wind Farm

Bureau Veritas Certifies 25MW

Shelf Drilling Shareholders Clear Merger with ADES

Shelf Drilling Shareholders Cl

Ignitis Group Places Bid for 700MW Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Tender

Ignitis Group Places Bid for 7

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine