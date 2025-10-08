Bureau Veritas Certifies 25MW French Floating Wind Farm

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has issued a certification for the recently inaugurated 25 MW Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project, developed and owned by EDF Power Solutions, Enbridge and CPP Investments.

BV has been involved in Provence Grand Large project journey since 2017, applying international certification methodologies. The certification process began with a thorough design documentation review, aiming to verify that technical specifications comply with applicable industry standards.

The certification journey continued through manufacturing oversight. BV experts monitored the production of critical components across multiple continents, performing quality control throughout the process.

The final assembly at Eiffage Métal's Fos-sur-Mer facility received particular attention, with BV experts conducting detailed inspections and assessments.

Transportation and installation phases equally demanded scrutiny. The BV project team worked closely with the marine warranty surveyor to ensure safe and precise deployment of this complex offshore infrastructure. The final commissioning tests, witnessed by BV experts, confirmed the project's operational readiness.

Provence Grand Large was fully commissioned in June 2025, with the official inauguration marked earlier in September.

The 25 MW project, featuring three 8 MW-rated Siemens Gamesa floating wind turbines, is capable of generating enough electricity annually to meet the needs of approximately 45,000 households.

The project is located off the coast of Fos-sur-Mer, and has operated safely and efficiently while meeting the performance parameters established during the design phase, BV confirmed.

"Congratulations to the Provence Grand Large team for this achievement in renewable energy innovation. We are delighted to have supported EDF power solutions, Enbridge and CPP Investments in bringing this project to fruition.

“Provence Grand Large demonstrates the immense potential of floating offshore wind technology and France's commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at Bureau Veritas.