French 25MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm Officially Inaugurated (Video)

France's first floating wind farm, the 25 MW Provence Grand Large, located in the Gulf of Fos in the Mediterranean Sea, has officially been inaugurated.

The wind farm has been developed by the EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Renewables, and Enbridge Éolien France 2, a subsidiary of Enbridge and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

It features three Siemens Gamesa 8MW floating wind turbines, installed on floats with taut anchor lines developed by SBM Offshore and IFP Energies Nouvelles.

The wind farm will supply the equivalent of the electricity consumption of 45,000 people each year.

“This 25 MW project has been already operating for many months, supplying electricity to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. It is the first floating offshore wind project in France and the first globally to be project financed,” said George Walley, Vice President and Head of Offshore Wind at Enbridge.



