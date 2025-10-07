Vår Energi’s Low Pressure Project Bolsters Production at Gjøa Field

Norwegian oil and gas company Vår Energi has achieved increase in both production as well as recoverable volumes from the Gjøa field, following the start-up of the Gjøa low pressure project.

The project has modified the compressor systems on the Gjøa platform, which has enabled the wells to produce longer and at higher rates, increasing the remaining recoverable volumes.

Production from the Gjøa field increased by 6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) from 35 kboepd to 41 kboepd (gross) as a result of the start-up.

In addition, remaining recoverable volumes increased by a total of 6.3 million boe, representing approximately 25% increase.

The platform modifications allow for flexible operations and are designed to enhance production from all related producing fields. The project was conducted as part of a planned maintenance shutdown to minimize impact on daily operations.

The concept select studies were performed by Aker Solutions and the project was executed by Rosenberg Worley. The low-pressure production started in September.

The low-pressure project extends the economic production life of Gjøa by two to three years and has a payback period of less than six months, according to the company.

“This is a great achievement. By using off-the-shelf technology, we are not only boosting production and remaining recoverable volumes from the Gjøa field, we are also prolonging the economic lifetime of the other producing fields Duva, Vega and Nova that are tied into the Gjøa platform. This is a win-win situation for the producing fields and the development projects in the Greater Gjøa area,” said Torger Rød, COO of Vår Energi.

Partners in the Gjøa license, part of PL153, are Vår Energi (operator, 30%), Petoro (30%), Harbour Energy Norge (28%) and OKEA (12%)