Orsted Plans to Complete Sunrise Wind Project in Second Half of 2027

© bphoto / Adobe Stock
Danish offshore wind developer Orsted maintains a plan to complete its offshore Sunrise Wind project in the United States in the second half of 2027, the company's CEO Rasmus Errboe told reporters on Tuesday.

Orsted has meanwhile fully resumed work on the 80% complete U.S. Revolution Wind project, after a federal judge last month lifted a work-stop order the company had received from the administration of President Donald Trump in August.

Orsted still expects Revolution Wind to be operational by the second quarter of 2026, Errboe said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, writing by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

