FET to Deliver Work-Class ROV to DOF for Brazil Ops

(Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)
(Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

Subsea robotics firm Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract with long-term client DOF for the delivery of a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and supporting tether management system.

The equipment will support extensive subsea operations in Brazil conducted by DOF, which operates one of the largest fleets of FET XLX ROVs globally.

The order is scheduled for delivery in late 2025.

The latest generation XLX-C24 ROV system features the advanced ICE Unity Control system and will be delivered with full remote operations capability.

“This contract reflects the continued confidence DOF places in our subsea technologies and service. The XLX-C24 represents the very latest in ROV performance, and we are proud to support DOF in their ongoing Brazil operations,” said Kevin Taylor, Vice President at FET Subsea.

