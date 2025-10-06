ABL to Support Installation of UK’s Offshore ‘Electricity Superhighway’ Link

Energy and marine consultancy ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group, has secured a contract by Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), to provide marine warranty survey services to support the installation of the 2 GW Eastern Green Link 2 link between Scotland and England.

EGL2 is a major UK energy infrastructure project, which involves the installation of a 505-kilometre electricity superhighway to enable the simultaneous transfer of power between Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, and Drax, North Yorkshire.

ABL's scope of work includes the technical review and approval of project and procedural documentation, the provision of suitability surveys of the fleet proposed for marine transportation and installation operations, and DP assurance where required.

Deemed as sizeable by the company, the contract is valued between $1 million and $3 million.

The company will also review and approve all warranted operations with on-site attendances, with cable laying operations expected to take place between in January and September 2028.

"This appointment reflects ABL's reputation as a trusted MWS partner for major power transmission infrastructure development and reinforces our position at the forefront of supporting the UK's energy transition. We look forward to contributing to this strategic initiative," said Hege Norheim, CEO of ABL Group.