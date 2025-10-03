Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ventura Offshore’s Semi-Sub Rig to Keep Drilling for Eni in Asia

SSV Catarina (Credit: Ventura Offshore)
Eni has exercised an option to keep a semi-submersible rig from Ventura Offshore Midco, a subsidiary of Brazilian offshore drilling contractor Ventura Offshore, operational offshore Indonesia.

This is the second of four optional wells exercised by Eni in Indonesia for the semisubmersible drilling rig, SSV Catarina.

SSV Catarina is Ventura Offshore’s 6th generation 10,000-ft semi-submersible drilling rig.

The exercise of this second optional well is expected to keep the rig utilized into the first quarter of 2026, increasing the firm backlog of the company by approximately $10 million.

Further exercise by Eni of the remaining two optional wells in Indonesia could keep the rig utilized through the second quarter of 2026, Ventura Offshore said.

