Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Secures Work at German Offshore Wind Cluster

Living Stone vessel (Credit: DEME)
Living Stone vessel (Credit: DEME)

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has secured a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany.

DEME deemed the contract sizeable, meaning its value is between $58 million and $176 million.

The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). Located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist (Germany), the Nordseecluster combines wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.

With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 homes.

RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms. DEME will transport and install a total of 124 km of inter-array cables for the second project stage – Nordseecluster B – connecting all 60 foundations for the wind turbines to the offshore substation in the German North Sea.

The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution.

Scheduled to start towards the end of 2027, DEME will deploy its offshore and cable installation vessel Living Stone, as well as additional supporting equipment.

“This new project further reinforces our cooperation with RWE and DEME’s leadership in the European subsea power cable market. With our modern and versatile offshore fleet and specialized equipment, we are ideally positioned to successfully deliver this interesting scope.

“We look forward to working closely with the joint venture between RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management to ensure seamless execution and collaboration. The project will also benefit from DEME’s extensive experience in cable installation and burial,” said Philip Scheers, General Manager Subsea Power Cables - Offshore Energy.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Greek Firm Nets Cabling Job at East Anglia TWO Offshore...
(Credit: EDF)

French 25MW Floating Offshore Wind Farm Officially...
(Credit: RWE)

RWE Inks Offshore Wind Power Purchase Agreement with...
(Credit: Deep Wind Offshore)

Deep Wind Offshore Advances 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

What’s really down there? Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence.

What’s really down there? Seeq

Current News

Japan Picks Two New Areas for Offshore Wind Development

Japan Picks Two New Areas for

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platform Gets ABS Approval

SHI’s 15MW Floating Wind Platf

AI Push: SBM Offshore to Rolls Out Cognite Platform Fleet-Wide in Brazil

AI Push: SBM Offshore to Rolls

Ventura Offshore’s Semi-Sub Rig to Keep Drilling for Eni in Asia

Ventura Offshore’s Semi-Sub Ri

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine