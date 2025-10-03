DEME Secures Work at German Offshore Wind Cluster

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has secured a contract to carry out the transport and installation works for the inter-array cables for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in Germany.

DEME deemed the contract sizeable, meaning its value is between $58 million and $176 million.

The Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%). Located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist (Germany), the Nordseecluster combines wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.

With a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of 1,600,000 homes.

RWE is in charge of construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms. DEME will transport and install a total of 124 km of inter-array cables for the second project stage – Nordseecluster B – connecting all 60 foundations for the wind turbines to the offshore substation in the German North Sea.

The extensive scope includes all the engineering, preparation and supporting activities, ensuring that DEME will deliver a complete solution.

Scheduled to start towards the end of 2027, DEME will deploy its offshore and cable installation vessel Living Stone, as well as additional supporting equipment.

“This new project further reinforces our cooperation with RWE and DEME’s leadership in the European subsea power cable market. With our modern and versatile offshore fleet and specialized equipment, we are ideally positioned to successfully deliver this interesting scope.

“We look forward to working closely with the joint venture between RWE and Norges Bank Investment Management to ensure seamless execution and collaboration. The project will also benefit from DEME’s extensive experience in cable installation and burial,” said Philip Scheers, General Manager Subsea Power Cables - Offshore Energy.