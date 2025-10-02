EnerMech to Deliver Pre-Commissioning Services at Gas Field off Australia

EnerMech has been awarded a significant contract to deliver pre-commissioning and specialist services for a major offshore gas development located in the East Browse Basin, off the northwest coast of Australia.

The full scope of work, which will be carried out between October 2025 and April 2026, includes the provision of riser and umbilical services for the second phase of the project’s installation campaign.

This involves complex operations such as flooding, top-up, and leak testing of flexible risers, as well as post-loadout and post-installation testing of dynamic umbilicals.

The services will be executed across multiple locations including Malaysia and Australia, with offshore activities centered around a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

“Securing this contract is recognition of our standing as a company that delivers timely, high-quality work to support key energy projects off Australia. This is a significant gas development and our involvement in this crucial phase strengthens recognition of our expertise in the country’s LNG sector.

“Lower-carbon fuels are increasingly contributing to the overall energy mix and our specialist team in Australia is committed to supporting this evolution by deploying our market-leading procedures, methodologies and equipment to ensure successful delivery of this campaign,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr, EnerMech Chief Executive.

This new award follows EnerMech’s involvement in previous large-scale LNG projects in Australia, including Wheatstone and Gorgon and Pluto LNG 2.