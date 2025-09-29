Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm Sees First Monopiles Roll Out

The first batch of monopiles for Baltica 2, a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm being developed by Ørsted and PGE in the Baltic Sea, has rolled off the factory floor, marking a key milestone for what will be Poland’s largest offshore wind project.

A total of 111 monopiles are planned for the project, including 107 for turbines and four for offshore substations.

Diameters range from 7.5 to 10.5 meters, with wall thicknesses of 60 to 112 millimeters depending on foundation requirements. Production includes plate rolling, welding, non-destructive testing and the application of anti-corrosion coatings.

EEW will supply 77 monopiles, with the first load-out of completed foundations onto a transport vessel planned for the end of 2025. Steelwind is also supplying foundations for the project.

Vast majority of secondary steel structures will be produced in Poland by Baltic Industry Group (Grupa Przemysłowa Baltic) and Smulders.

In parallel to the preparatory work at sea, construction work is underway on the onshore part of the project. In the Choczewo commune, the onshore connection infrastructure is being built - onshore substation and HDD drillings which will enable the connection of the offshore and onshore parts of the cables.

The works are carried out in accordance with the highest QHSE standards, with an emphasis on solutions that reduce the carbon footprint (including waste reduction, efficient energy use, and long-lasting coating systems).

Once commissioned in 2027, Baltica 2 will be supplying green energy to around 2.5 million households in Poland.

“Monopiles are among the most demanding components of offshore projects. We are talking about structures up to 100 meters long and weighing around 1900 tonnes, with durability measured in decades.

“During today’s visit to the EEW factory, we were able to see first-hand the scale of this vast undertaking and examine the advanced technological processes. We were very pleased to learn that production of these components is progressing on schedule. As Poland’s flagship offshore wind project, Baltica 2 also remains a key part of Ørsted’s global construction portfolio and our 8.1 GW offshore wind construction program for 2025 to 2027,” said Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer and Executive Vice President at Ørsted.