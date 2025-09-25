Drilling at Suriname's Block 5 to Begin in October

U.S. energy producer Chevron is expected to begin drilling at Suriname's shallow-water Block 5 next month, the country's oil minister, Patrick Brunings, said.

"They will be drilling the Kori Kori well," he said in a TV interview this week. "If this well does indeed contain oil or gas, it will of course be very important for the region because it is much closer to the coast."

Following a competitive bidding process, Chevron in late 2021 acquired an operating interest in the area. The company also acquired an 80%-interest in adjacent shallow water Block 7 the following year, and it has 33.3% of offshore Block 42.

