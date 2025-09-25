Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
RWE Hires Semco Maritime for Maintenance of German Offshore Substations

(Credit: RWE / Paul Langrock)
(Credit: RWE / Paul Langrock)

RWE and Semco Maritime have entered into services frame agreement for the maintenance of offshore substations in Germany.

The frame agreement runs until end of 2027, with an option for a two-year extension.

It covers scheduled and unscheduled maintenance above water and troubleshooting services of the auxiliary equipment at offshore substations of RWE in Germany.

The project scope currently spans the offshore wind farms in the North Sea - Amrumbank West, Nordsee Ost and Kaskasi near the island of Heligoland and Arkona in the Baltic Sea.

When the Nordseecluster projects are fully commissioned by RWE and its partner Norges Bank Investment Management, those can be covered under the frame agreement in the same way.

(Credit: RWE)

As the balance of plant service works are planned and executed by one dedicated project team, significant optimizations can be realized through the combined project management and utilization of experienced, multi-skilled technicians reducing operational risks and costs for RWE’s offshore wind operations.

“Following our already successful collaboration from 2023, we are excited to intensify our business relations with RWE Offshore Wind with this long-term frame agreement. Our strong presence in the North Sea and Baltic Sea areas enables us to add value to our renewables service clients, combining our adaptable service concepts with our partnership approach,” said Klaus Iversen Grau, Senior Manager Service Projects at Semco Maritime.

