Hibiscus Petroleum Starts Drilling at Teal West Field off UK

Malaysian independent oil and gas exploration firm Hibiscus Petroleum has spudded a new well at the Teal West field in the North Sea, off the coast of the United Kingdom.

The drilling operations is being done with Shelf Drilling’s Shelf Drilling Fortress jack-up rig, which was prepared and mobilized from Invergordon in Scotland on September 8, 2025.

The jack-up was positioned at the site, located 4 km from the Anasuria Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, and spudded a new well at the Teal West field on September 14, 2025.

Subsea installation activities are scheduled to take place in early second quarter of 2026, with first oil expected by mid-2026, according to Hibiscus Petroleum.

Fluids from the Teal West well will be processed and exported from the Anasuria FPSO. Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited (AHUK), Hibiscus Petroleum’s wholly-owned subsidiary, operates the Anasuria FPSO through its Anasuria Operating Company joint venture with Ping Petroleum UK, a subsidiary of Dagang NeXchange Berhad (DNeX).

AHUK noted that the UK oil and gas sector is under significant pressure, with activity levels at historic lows and that Teal West is one of only three development wells being drilled across the entire UK Continental Shelf in 2025.

“Our approach is about firstly delivering value to our shareholders. We are continuing to invest in the U.K. North Sea as we believe that at some point, factors such as energy security, the environmental cost of importing LNG and the preservation of local jobs will encourage the U.K. government to proactively and positively revise the current fiscal regime.

“In the meantime, we are focused on delivering a safe and top quartile performance for the drilling operation currently being undertaken,” said Tom Reeve, AHUK General Manager.