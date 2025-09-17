Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Empire Energy Finds Offshore Wind Logistics Partner

Kuehne + Nagel offloading wind turbine blades (Credit: Kuehne + Nagel)
Kuehne + Nagel offloading wind turbine blades (Credit: Kuehne + Nagel)

Offshore wind services firm Empire Energy and logistics giant Kuehne+Nagel have entered into a partnership to provide integrated solutions for offshore wind developers and OEMs, combining project delivery with global logistics capabilities.

The companies said the collaboration will reduce complexity and risk while increasing efficiency across the offshore wind lifecycle, from turbine assembly, commissioning and operations to heavy lift transport, port staging and international freight forwarding.

“This partnership with Kuehne+Nagel is about more than logistics and delivery, it is about leadership. Offshore wind OEMs and developers want confidence that their most complex projects will be executed with certainty and vision. By uniting our offshore wind expertise with Kuehne+Nagel’s global logistics muscle, we are creating a new benchmark for what delivery in this sector should look like,” said Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy.

“Taking on complex offshore wind projects with transport of heavy and oversized cargo requires global experts who know how to handle complex supply chains, risk management and strict deadlines. Together with Empire Energy, we will be able to provide tailored solutions to meet each customer's needs,” added Felipe Cecilio, Global Project Logistics Solutions Manager Kuehne+Nagel.

Offshore Logistics Renewable Energy Industry News Activity North America Offshore Wind

