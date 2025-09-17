TotalEnergies Secures Four Exploration Permits Offshore Liberia

TotalEnergies has signed four Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) for exploration blocks offshore Liberia, which were awarded following the 2024 Direct Negotiation Licensing Round organized by the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency.

The agreements were signed for the blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29, covering an area of approximately 12,700 square kilometers.

The blocks are located in the south of the Liberia Basin. The work program includes acquiring one firm 3D seismic survey.

“TotalEnergies is enthusiastic to be part of the resumption of exploration activities in offshore Liberia. Entering these blocks aligns with our strategy of diversifying our Exploration portfolio in high-potential new oil-prone basins.

“These areas hold significant potential for prospects that have the potential for large-scale discoveries that lead to cost-effective, low-emission developments, leveraging the company’s proven expertise in deepwater operations,” said Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies.