Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dutch Government to Grant $1.18b in Subsidies for Offshore Wind Farms

© Adobe Stock/Nigel
© Adobe Stock/Nigel

The Dutch government will grant around 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) in subsidies next year for the construction of offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 2 gigawatt (GW), it said on Tuesday.

Tenders for the wind farms had been put on hold in May, as prospective builders had said they saw no viable business case without subsidies.

The Netherlands last year already pushed back plans to increase offshore wind capacity from 4.7 GW to 21 GW to the end of 2032 instead of 2030, citing costs and supply chain difficulties.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reuters)

Offshore Energy Government Update Industry News Activity Netherlands Subsidies Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Tugdock)

Mammoet, Tugdock Form Strategic Partnership for Offshore...
CTV-26 RON concept render designed for offshore wind operations, showcasing its elevated wheelhouse and optimized deck layout. Image: Voltron Future.

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Transfer Vessel
(Credit: Jumbo Maritime)

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating...
© Petrobras

Petrobras Completes Test in Offshore Oil Area Ahead of...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

Current News

Dutch Government to Grant $1.18b in Subsidies for Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch Government to Grant $1.1

Brownfield Output Decline Accelerates, says IEA

Brownfield Output Decline Acce

Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

Future is Here: Smart Drones T

PV Drilling Takes Ownership of Noble Corporation’s Stacked Jack-Up Rig

PV Drilling Takes Ownership of

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine