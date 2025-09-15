‘Major Deal’ Offshore Saudi Arabia Boosts Subsea7’s Contract Backlog

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a major project under the long-term agreement (LTA) with Aramco that relates to certain facilities located offshore Saudi Arabia.

The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 106 kilometers of infield and export pipelines, modification to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines a ‘major contract’ as being between $750 million and $1.25 billion

Offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

“This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to working closely with the client to deliver this project safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

EPA Issues Air Permit for Offshore Deepwater Port for Crude Oil Export

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Transfer Vessel

Norway's Utsira Nord Attracts Two Floating Wind Applications

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating Wind Sectors

