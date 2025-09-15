Petrofac to Stay on Duty for ONEgas in UK’s Southern North Sea

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has secured a contract extension from ONEgas West, a Shell UK-operated venture, for asset support services in the U.K.’s Southern North Sea.

The contract scope provides services across ONEgas West’s Southern North Sea portfolio, supporting the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and OneGas Barge campaigns.

“Having supported these assets since 2020, Petrofac is embedded within the delivery team and is uniquely placed to support production enhancement and field life extension.

“The North Sea remains one of Asset Solutions’ core markets and this award demonstrates confidence held in our team and the value they drive. We look forward to continuing this relationship, delivering safe and reliable operations,” said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions and Energy Transition Projects businesses.