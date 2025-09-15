Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac to Stay on Duty for ONEgas in UK’s Southern North Sea

(Credit: Petrofac)
(Credit: Petrofac)

Oilfield services provider Petrofac has secured a contract extension from ONEgas West, a Shell UK-operated venture, for asset support services in the U.K.’s Southern North Sea.

The contract scope provides services across ONEgas West’s Southern North Sea portfolio, supporting the Clipper South complex, Leman Alpha assets, Bacton Terminal, and OneGas Barge campaigns.

“Having supported these assets since 2020, Petrofac is embedded within the delivery team and is uniquely placed to support production enhancement and field life extension.

“The North Sea remains one of Asset Solutions’ core markets and this award demonstrates confidence held in our team and the value they drive. We look forward to continuing this relationship, delivering safe and reliable operations,” said John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions and Energy Transition Projects businesses.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: OEUK)

UK: North Sea Oil and Gas Industry Beats Official...
(Credit: OKEA)

Recent Oil Find in North Sea Up for Tie-Back to Brage...
Triton FPSO (Credit: Serica Energy)

UK's Serica Energy Trims 2025 Production Outlook
COSLPioneer (Credit: COSL Drilling Europe)

COSLPioneer Semi-Sub Delivers Second Well for Vår Energi...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

US Energy Council Chief: Futur

Current News

EPA Issues Air Permit for Offshore Deepwater Port for Crude Oil Export

EPA Issues Air Permit for Offs

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Transfer Vessel

Voltron Future Unveils Crew Tr

Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts Two Floating Wind Applications

Norway’s Utsira Nord Attracts

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form Alliance for O&G, Floating Wind Sectors

Intermoor, Jumbo Offshore form

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine