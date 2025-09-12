Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Trump Administration Asks Federal Court to Cancel Permit for Offshore Wind Farm

© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen
© Adobe Stock/Fokke Baarssen

The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to withdraw the Interior Department's 2024 approval of a wind farm off the coast of Maryland, according to court documents filed on Friday.

The action is the latest in a series of moves the administration has made to stymie development of offshore wind and other clean energy facilities.

Attorneys for the Interior Department filed the motion in U.S. District Court in Maryland in a lawsuit brought by the mayor and city council of Ocean City, Maryland, in October that challenged the agency's approval of the US Wind project.

(Reuters)

Offshore Energy Government Update Industry News Activity USA Offshore Wind Wind Farms

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Places Final Monopile at World’s Largest Offshore...
© Green Party Norway/Miljøpartiet De Grønne

Green Party Norway Pushes Oil Phaseout
© Van Oord

Van Oord Installs 109 Cables at Offshore Wind Farm
(Credit: Orsted)

Orsted Gets Go-Ahead for $9.4B Emergency Rights Issue

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

US Energy Council Chief: Futur

Current News

Trump Administration Asks Federal Court to Cancel Permit for Offshore Wind Farm

Trump Administration Asks Fede

POSH Set to Tow Nguya FLNG from China to Eni’s Congo Field

POSH Set to Tow Nguya FLNG fro

US Energy Council Chief: Future Offshore Wind Projects Unlikely

US Energy Council Chief: Futur

Denso Unveils Anti-Corrosion System for Marine Structures

Denso Unveils Anti-Corrosion S

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine