Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up Job in Asia Pacific

CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)
CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a contract award for moorings hook-up services in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The contract will use construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Hercules with related mooring and subsea installation services.

The scope of work includes DOF’s full suite of in-house project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

Offshore execution is scheduled in the first quarter of 2026, and the vessel utilization under the contract is expected to be approximately four weeks.

According to DOF, the contract is valued up to $15 million.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Moorings

Related Offshore News

Conceptual design image of FACU (Credit: MOL)

Lloyd's Register Grants AiP for Floating Ammonia Cracker...
Karadeniz LNGT Powership Americas (Credit: Synergy Marine Group)

Synergy Marine Group Completes Conversion of LNG Vessel to...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

PTTEP Hires McDermott for Deepwater Subsea Job off...
(Credit; Perenco)

Giant Jack-Up Vessel Newbuild Starts Decom Work for...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OpenTug Drives Barge Transports Digitalization

OpenTug Drives Barge Transport

Current News

Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Türkiye’s Sakarya Gas Field

Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up Job in Asia Pacific

DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up J

Allseas Orders Semi-Sub Heavy Transport Vessel from Chinese Shipyard

Allseas Orders Semi-Sub Heavy

Energean Nets $4B in New Israeli Gas Offtake Deals

Energean Nets $4B in New Israe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine