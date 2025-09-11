DOF Secures Moorings Hook-Up Job in Asia Pacific

Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has secured a contract award for moorings hook-up services in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The contract will use construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Hercules with related mooring and subsea installation services.

The scope of work includes DOF’s full suite of in-house project management, engineering, procurement and logistics support services.

Offshore execution is scheduled in the first quarter of 2026, and the vessel utilization under the contract is expected to be approximately four weeks.

According to DOF, the contract is valued up to $15 million.