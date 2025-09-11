Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tekmar Gets $10M Subsea Cable Protection Contract off UAE

Offshore services firm Tekmar has secured a contract, worth more than $10 million, to supply advanced subsea cable protection systems for an offshore energy project in the United Arab Emirates.

The contract, awarded by major international Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contractor, covers the design and manufacture of Tekmar’s polyurethane cable protection system, TekDuct, along with engineered ballast modules.

Engineering has already started, with offshore delivery scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

“We are delighted to partner again with this major EPC customer on a landmark project in the UAE. This repeat award highlights the confidence that our clients place in Tekmar’s engineered solutions, and it underlines the strength of our presence in the Middle East,” said Richard Turner, CEO of Tekmar Group.

