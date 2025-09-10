Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Plans Fourth Well Drilling Op off Suriname for Early 2026

Overview map of the Suriname-Guyana Basin (Credit: Staatsolie)
Malaysia's oil and gas producer Petronas plans to drill a fourth well by the first quarter next year at offshore Block 52 in Suriname, the government and state company Staatsolie said.

Petronas, which has discovered gas reserves in the block, its most promising area in the South American country, had said in July it would drill three wells in an exploration campaign between 2025 and 2026 aimed at finding additional reserves.

Petronas executives met the head of state company Staatsolie and Suriname's President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons on Monday.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ank Kuipers, Editing by Marianna Parraga)

