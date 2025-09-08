Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Van Oord Installs 109 Cables at Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has completed the laying, burial, termination and testing of 109 array cables at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm. 

The Sofia project marked the first operational deployment of cable-laying vessel Calypso. Purpose-built to install cables for offshore wind projects worldwide, Calypso features the latest sustainable technologies. Upon completion of its activities on Sofia, Calypso has commenced its next assignment. 

Following the cable-laying operations, the state-of-the-art Dig-It trencher, deployed from the Subsea Viking, ensured precise and efficient burial of more than 360 kilometers of cables. The ultimate cable termination and testing works were executed from several walk-to-work vessels by our experienced tower teams.

The Sofia Offshore Wind Farm is located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, 195 kilometres from the North East coast of the UK. With a capacity of 1.4 GW, it will supply power to 1.2 million UK households. Van Oord was contracted for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) scope for the foundations and array cables. The wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2026. 

