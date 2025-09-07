Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Kongsberg Maritime Develops Simplified Mooring System

Source: Kongsberg Maritime
Kongsberg Maritime has developed a simplified mooring system for offshore floating structures. Building on its patent-pending integrated tensioning and remote pull-in technologies, the company is now focused on reducing cost, complexity, and environmental impact across the mooring system lifecycle.

The latest developments center on minimizing mooring components and enabling future layouts that avoid active tensioning equipment in permanent systems. The solution provides a controlled, vessel-based connection method that compensates relative motions between the floater and vessel.

Mooring lines can be safely installed within an expanded weather window, utilizing tensioners such as vessel tensioners or pull-in tensioners/connectors. This simplifies installation, eliminates top chain segments, and supports efficient connection and disconnection.

A key benefit is the removal of winches and the need for floater-based personnel, cutting topside weight, reducing maintenance demands, and improving safety. Kongsberg Maritime is also refining its tensioner technology to deliver precise, reliable mooring line tensioning.

When combined with the company’s cross-tensioning method, high loads can be applied to remove construction stretch in fiber ropes without relying on bollard pull. This reduces propulsion use and engine power demand. Quantified fuel savings are pending, but dependent on the specific mooring system in the range of 70-80% for tensioning operations, due to reduced propulsion and engine power use.

While these innovations support Kongsberg Maritime's strategy to support the industrialization of the floating offshore wind sector, these innovative methods are fully applicable to other offshore sectors, including oil and gas. The company continues to collaborate with industry partners and vessel designers to future-proof fleets - equipping them to take on high-volume offshore installation demands.

