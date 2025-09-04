Orsted Wind Venture Sues Trump Administration Over Rhode Island Project Halt

Danish wind farm developer Orsted's Revolution Wind joint venture has filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump over the U.S. government's decision to block construction of the project off Rhode Island, a court filing showed on Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) gave Revolution Wind a stop-work order last month, forcing the suspension of a project that was 80% complete with all offshore foundations in place and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed.

"The stop work order was issued without statutory authority, lacks any evidentiary basis, and is unlawful," the court filing said.

Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture between Orsted and Skyborn Renewables, said it had already spent about $5 billion on the project, and that it will incur costs of another $1 billion if the stop work order remains in place.

Revolution Wind was scheduled to be completed next year and expected to produce enough electricity to power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The timing of the halt to Revolution Wind off Rhode Island is particularly damaging for Orsted, which announced last month a plan to raise 60 billion Danish crowns ($9.41 billion) through a rights issue.

($1 = 6.3751 Danish crowns)

